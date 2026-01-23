Celtic Hold Firm Against Bologna, Despite Hatate’s Red Card

Celtic managed to secure a hard-fought point in Bologna on Thursday night, surviving a second-half barrage after Reo Hatate’s red card left them with 10 men for the final hour of play. The result, a 2-2 draw, keeps their hopes of advancing to the Europa League knockout stages alive despite a testing encounter.

Hatate’s Early Red Card and Celtic’s Resilience

The match began in dramatic fashion as Celtic capitalized on a mistake by Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, who mishit a pass straight to Daizen Maeda. Maeda squared the ball for Hatate to score inside five minutes, giving the Hoops a dream start. However, the momentum shifted quickly as Hatate was shown two yellow cards in rapid succession, the second for slapping Bologna’s Juan Miranda in frustration.

With their midfielder sent off, Celtic were forced into a backs-to-the-wall defensive performance for much of the match. Despite Bologna’s increased pressure, they doubled their lead just before the break when Auston Trusty scored from close range after a corner from Kieran Tierney. Yet, the advantage didn’t last long into the second half as Bologna mounted a comeback.

Thijs Dallinga pulled one back for the Serie A side with a close-range header before Jonathan Rowe leveled the score with a strike from the edge of the box. Celtic’s defense, despite being under constant pressure, held firm. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel made several key saves, although questions were raised about his positioning on the goals conceded. The Hoops’ resilience ensured that they earned a valuable point, which gives them a strong chance of qualification in the final match of the group stages.

The result was crucial for Celtic, who are now one win away from sealing their place in the knockout rounds. A victory over Utrecht next week will guarantee progression, though manager Martin O’Neill will be hoping for a stronger squad to avoid further strain, especially after the draining effort in Bologna.

With the upcoming Premiership clash against Hearts on the horizon, O’Neill will have to juggle his resources carefully, as Celtic’s current squad depth is being tested to its limits following the midweek fixture. Auston Trusty’s performance was notable, as the defender stood out with several critical blocks, while Maeda’s relentless work rate, despite being further restricted after Hatate’s dismissal, helped keep Celtic competitive on the night.

As for Bologna, the presence of Scotland international Lewis Ferguson added an extra dimension to their attacking play. The midfielder, despite being on the bench recently, returned to a prominent role and led his team with energy and pressing, playing a key part in their second-half resurgence. Ferguson, who missed Euro 2024 due to injury, remains a key figure for both Bologna and the Scotland national team as they look ahead to the World Cup this summer.

While the draw leaves Celtic with work to do, they can take pride in their defensive fortitude and the determination that has emerged under O’Neill’s leadership. As the Hoops prepare for the crucial final match in the group, their ability to grind out results like this one could prove invaluable in their quest to reach the Europa League knockout stages.