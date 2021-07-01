Celtic have signed Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide, who is 20 years old.

Ange Postecoglou has signed Osaze Urhoghide from Sheffield Wednesday on a four-year contract.

The 20-year-old defender began his professional football career with AFC Wimbledon after being born in Holland and moving to England as a child.

In 2019, he joined Wednesday and made 21 appearances, garnering the attention of the Scottish Premiership club, who also signed Liam Shaw from the Yorkshire club this summer.

“It’s fantastic,” Postecoglou told Celtic’s official website. He’s someone the club has been monitoring for a while, and when I first came on board, I was able to meet with him, and he’s a nice young man with a lot of ambition.

“He’s only starting his football career, but he has all the characteristics on and off the field that indicate he wants to be a top player, so it’s fantastic to have him here.

“He can play a variety of defensive positions and, most importantly, he is eager to learn and develop, so I believe this will be an excellent environment for him.

“He’s a modern defender,” says the coach. He’s athletically gifted, mobile, quick, and eager to get on the ball.

“He can play a lot of different positions, and there are some qualities I look for in players, regardless of age, from our perspective and the way we want to play our football, and he has some really strong attributes to be a top defender.

“The most essential thing is that he has a genuine desire to succeed. He’s enthusiastic about joining the club, which is essential to me since the first thing I want to hear from players is that they’re eager to join us.”

“Thank you Sheffield Wednesday and all those involved over the last two years, from staff to fans,” Urhoghide wrote on his official Twitter account.

“It’s given me memories that will last a lifetime, from my debut at Brighton away to the Yorkshire derby win at Leeds.”