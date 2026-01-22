Celtic Fight Back to Secure Crucial Europa League Draw Against Bologna

Celtic defied the odds on January 22, 2026, drawing 2-2 with Bologna in a dramatic Europa League clash that leaves their knockout stage hopes hanging by a thread. A red card, stunning goals, and a heroic defensive display ensured the Scottish side earned a vital point despite being reduced to ten men before halftime.

Shaky Start for Bologna

With qualification for the knockout rounds on the line, Celtic arrived at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara facing the daunting task of taking on Bologna, a team comfortably positioned in 13th place in Group H. The Italian side was eager to build on its solid defensive record, having conceded only five goals in the competition. However, Celtic struck early with a moment of misfortune for Bologna’s goalkeeper, Lukasz Skorupski.

In the fifth minute, Skorupski played a routine pass straight to Daizen Maeda, who quickly set up Reo Hatate for the opening goal. The early strike stunned Bologna and sent the traveling Celtic fans into jubilation. “We knew we had to start strong,” said Celtic’s interim manager Martin O’Neill, whose leadership had seen Celtic win three consecutive games since his return. “The lads showed real character from the opening whistle.”

But Bologna was quick to respond, launching wave after wave of attacks. Thijs Dallinga and Juan Miranda tested Celtic’s defense, but goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was up to the challenge, keeping the hosts at bay. Despite their best efforts, Bologna found themselves behind with a deficit to overcome.

Celtic’s Moment of Crisis

The match turned in the 34th minute when Hatate, who had been the hero just moments earlier, was sent off. A second yellow card for a cynical foul on Miranda saw the Japanese midfielder given his marching orders, leaving Celtic a man down for the remainder of the match. The situation looked grim for the visitors, and O’Neill’s frustration was evident as he received a caution from the referee for his protests.

Yet, even with one fewer player on the field, Celtic managed to double their lead. Just six minutes after Hatate’s red card, Auston Trusty capitalized on a Kieran Tierney corner, assisted by Arne Engels, to stab home Celtic’s second goal. The lead seemed improbable, but Celtic’s defense held firm despite Bologna’s increasing pressure.

Bologna was relentless in their pursuit of an equalizer. Benjamin Dominguez came close with a shot that rattled the crossbar, while Schmeichel made several crucial saves to deny Miranda and Tommaso Pobega. Finally, Bologna’s persistence paid off when Dallinga pulled one back in the 58th minute, heading home a well-placed cross to halve the deficit.

With time ticking away, Bologna continued to dominate possession and pile on the pressure. Jonathan Rowe, a constant threat on the wing, finally brought the hosts level in the 72nd minute with a clinical shot past Schmeichel. The stadium erupted as Bologna equalized, leaving Celtic’s hopes hanging in the balance.

The remaining minutes saw Celtic dug in, with their defense, led by McGregor and Schmeichel, holding firm to preserve the 2-2 draw. Despite several attempts from Bologna to find a winner, Celtic’s resolve remained unbroken. By the final whistle, the visitors had managed to secure a crucial point that could prove pivotal in their qualification hopes.

The result leaves Celtic with eight points from seven matches, still on the cusp of qualification for the knockout rounds. With a final group stage clash against Utrecht at Celtic Park, a win will guarantee their progress. O’Neill remained cautiously optimistic after the match, saying, “We showed tonight what we’re made of. Now it’s about finishing the job in front of our own fans.”

Bologna, with 12 points, remains in a strong position to progress, but their failure to capitalize on Celtic’s numerical disadvantage will leave them frustrated. “We created enough to win, but lacked the killer touch,” said Bologna’s manager, acknowledging Celtic’s dogged defense. All eyes will be on Celtic’s final match, where they will face Utrecht in a must-win encounter to keep their European ambitions alive.