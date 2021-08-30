Celtic FC and Birmingham City may pull off a last-minute deal for Watford striker, according to reports.

The transfer deadline is approaching, and numerous teams may be able to make several moves before the deadline on Tuesday, August 31.

Watford captain Troy Deeney, who has been connected with at least two clubs, is the most recent name to come up.

Birmingham City is apparently in talks with Watford for the services of the English striker, according to The Athletic.

Both parties have yet to negotiate a formal agreement, but the source claims that both are eager to complete the transaction.

“Troy is a fantastic player, a good striker who scores goals and puts in a lot of effort for his club. On Saturday, August 28, Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer said, “I know him, I’ve met him a couple of times, he seems like a winner.”

Watford is rumored to be considering dismissing the 33-year-old midfielder, who has one year left on his contract.

Deeney may join Birmingham City on a free transfer if this becomes official.

The fact that Deeney did not play in the Hornets’ Carabao Cup triumph against Crystal Palace adds to that probability.

He was also unavailable for Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

In his 419 appearances for Watford, Deeney has scored 140 goals.

Aside from the Hornets, Celtic FC is said to be interested in signing Deeney. According to the Sunday Mirror, they are considering their options and may try to complete a deal before the transfer deadline.

Celtic is willing to take Deeney in after learning that Watford is willing to let him skip the final year of his contract.

However, it is unclear whether this will be a long-term partnership, similar to Birmingham City’s rumored intended proposal.

Given that Deeney has established himself as one of English football’s most divisive figures, a move to Celtic or Birmingham could make sense.

He has scored at League One and Championship levels, and he has a wealth of experience.

Deeney is, without a doubt, nearing the end of his career at the age of 33. He’s still a dangerous offensive threat for any club.

Last season, he scored seven Championship goals in 19 appearances to help Watford achieve promotion.