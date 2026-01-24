Celtic Fans Urge Board to Support O’Neill with Key Signings

As Celtic scraped into the next round of the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 win over Junior side Auchinleck Talbot, the real story was brewing off the pitch. A chant from the away supporters at Rugby Park, “Sign a player,” sent a clear message to the Celtic board, one which was reinforced by Martin O’Neill’s trusted lieutenant, Neil Lennon. While O’Neill skillfully avoided direct talk of transfers, Lennon wasted no time spelling out what the team needs.

“I think Martin needs players in, and I think he will push for that,” Lennon commented after the match. He emphasized that O’Neill would not just seek additions but would demand players aligned with his own vision for the squad. The former Celtic captain stated, “They will be his players, not Paul Tisdale’s and not Wilfried Nancy’s, because that has had to change since Martin came in.” With just days left in the transfer window, Lennon made it clear that the club’s decision-makers must act quickly to help O’Neill turn things around this season.

O’Neill Seeks Reinforcements Ahead of Crucial Week

O’Neill is facing a critical week with crucial games against Bologna in the Europa League and a looming clash at Tynecastle against Hearts. With Celtic trailing their rivals in the league and a six-point gap to make up, O’Neill knows the pressure is mounting. “It’s the start of a big week for us,” the manager remarked, acknowledging the magnitude of the upcoming fixtures.

The match against Talbot, while a win, was a far from convincing performance. Celtic struggled to break down their lower-league opponents, creating only a handful of chances despite dominating possession. It took until the final minutes for Sebastian Tounekti to seal the win, following Johnny Kenny’s first-half strike.

Despite the underwhelming performance, O’Neill was relieved to progress to the next round. “We weren’t fantastic. We had a lot of possession but we weren’t able to break the team down,” O’Neill admitted. “But the most important thing was winning.” He acknowledged that with 10 changes to the starting lineup, it was always going to disrupt the team’s rhythm. Still, he was content with the result and with giving players a chance to impress.

Among those in the spotlight was newcomer Michel-Ange Balikwisha, who had a challenging debut against the packed Talbot defense. O’Neill was more enthusiastic about the performance of Talbot, who showed considerable spirit in their underdog battle. “They played with a lot of spirit and acquitted themselves really well considering they’re a junior side,” he said.

For Celtic’s Johnny Kenny, the win was a personal boost after a challenging period. The striker, who had gone through a tough spell in front of goal, was happy to return to the scoresheet. “It has been a tough few weeks in front of goal, personally, but I think every striker misses chances and it’s nice to put things right tonight,” he said. “Hopefully I can go on a run.”

As the transfer window nears its close, Celtic’s hierarchy faces an important decision. With O’Neill’s demands for new players, particularly ahead of critical league fixtures, the pressure is mounting for the board to back their manager and ensure Celtic can challenge for the title in the second half of the season.