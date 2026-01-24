Celtic Fans’ Fury Mounts as Wilfried Nancy Faces Criticism After Loss to St Mirren

The pressure continues to mount on Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy after his team suffered another defeat, this time at the hands of St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup final. The loss, marking three consecutive games without a win, has sparked outrage among Celtic supporters, who took to the Hotline in droves to voice their displeasure.

Calls for Nancy’s Immediate Exit Grow

From accusations of tactical incompetence to fears over the club’s direction, the criticism aimed at Nancy was fierce. Fans expressed their growing concern over the Frenchman’s ability to manage the high expectations at Celtic, particularly after losing eight goals in just three matches. Many pointed to the similarities between this defeat and the humiliating loss that led to Tony Mowbray’s departure years ago.

Paul Price, a Celtic fan from Glasgow, vented his frustration: “Nancy is seriously out of his comfort zone. He’s tactically naive and should not be allowed to take another training session. We’d be throwing money away if he’s given the task of rebuilding this team in January. It’s time for someone like Martin O’Neill or Maloney to return.”

Arrin Geddes from Irvine shared similar concerns, stating, “It’s not working. If Nancy can’t figure out that conceding eight goals in three games is a problem, then he’s not the right man for the job.”

Adding to the mounting pressure, some fans began to compare the current situation to the disastrous end of Mowbray’s tenure, when Celtic was equally outclassed by St Mirren. Stephen Mulhern, from Dumbarton, suggested that Nancy’s time was running out, claiming, “He’s gone from Poundland to Harrods. Celtic were physically second best across the park, and we need O’Neill and Maloney back to save our season.”

The discontent isn’t just confined to the performance on the pitch. Some fans are calling for a change at the top, with voices like Kenny Wilson from Moffat voicing concern that Celtic is sliding into a period of decline. “Celtic is the only club in the world that can go from competing in the Champions League to being an embarrassment in under a year,” Wilson said, advocating for the removal of the board and a managerial change.

Meanwhile, some supporters even resorted to humor, poking fun at Nancy’s winless streak. Alan Milligan made light of the situation, remarking sarcastically, “He should be applauded for getting a Treble in record time.”

St Mirren’s Victory Amid Celtic’s Collapse

While Celtic fans were left seething, St Mirren’s triumph in the Premier Sports Cup did not go unnoticed. Despite the overwhelming focus on Celtic’s collapse, some fans, like Gary Stevenson from Newtonhill, took the opportunity to praise St Mirren’s excellent performance. “Well done to Stephen Robinson and his St Mirren side. They deserve huge adulation for winning the Premier League Cup,” he said.

The fallout from Celtic’s failure has also triggered broader discussions about the future of Scottish football, with one caller, Jim Fotheringham from Milton of Balgonie, suggesting that the dominance of the “Old Firm” could be coming to an end. “It’s beginning to look like the days of the ‘Old Firm’ are over, with the Edinburgh teams on the rise,” he warned.

As the Celtic board faces increasing scrutiny and the pressure intensifies on Wilfried Nancy, only time will tell if the club can turn things around or if another managerial change is imminent. The club’s next match against Dundee United could be make-or-break for Nancy’s future in Glasgow.