Celtic Faces Decision on Martin O’Neill’s Return with Contract Demands

Celtic are reportedly under pressure to offer Martin O’Neill a long-term deal as the club considers bringing him back to the helm for a second stint this season. According to Peter Grant, the former Parkhead player and current pundit for Celtic TV, the club would have to offer O’Neill an 18-month contract to entice him back following the recent turmoil caused by Wilfried Nancy’s brief and troubled tenure.

Crisis Deepens Following Nancy’s Short Spell

The Glasgow giants are reeling after Nancy’s disappointing run of results, which saw just two wins in eight games during his short period in charge. The Frenchman replaced Brendan Rodgers but left the club after only 33 days in charge, with Celtic’s performance plummeting since his arrival. Nancy’s spell saw the Hoops fall further behind in the league, with Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen now six points clear at the top, while rivals Rangers have also narrowed the gap following their recent 3-1 victory over Celtic.

During the last stretch of his initial term, O’Neill had led the team to seven wins from eight games, including a victory over Rangers that secured their spot in the Premier Sports Cup final. The club had even managed to draw level on points with Hearts in the league, though the recent dip in form has caused significant concern among fans and pundits alike.

Grant emphasized the need for a more stable, long-term approach, arguing that Celtic cannot afford another temporary solution. “If it’s Martin, he has to be there at least until the summer,” Grant said. “It’s not a short-term fix. If they are going to make signings in the window, they have to back him with a longer deal.”

The club’s current uncertainty is compounded by a key January signing, Julian Araujo, from Bournemouth, which has raised questions about the club’s commitment to supporting a manager beyond a temporary role. O’Neill, now back in Scotland for pre-scheduled media events, is expected to demand both a long contract and a significant say in January’s transfer plans.

While some critics warn against over-committing without knowing whether O’Neill will be able to return the club to its former glory, others believe he has earned the opportunity to rebuild the team with both stability and financial backing. Grant suggested that an 18-month deal might be what O’Neill seeks, reflecting the long-term ambition needed to navigate a turbulent season.

Regardless of the outcome, Celtic’s decision will be pivotal for the rest of the season. The next few weeks could decide whether O’Neill is given the full-time reins or whether the club opts for another short-term fix that might further destabilize the squad.