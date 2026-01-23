Celtic Eyeing Reinforcements as O’Neill Pushes for Signings

As the January transfer window nears its close, Celtic manager Martin O’Neill is ramping up pressure on the club’s board to secure new signings. The Hoops have made only one addition so far this month, with Julián Araujo joining from Bournemouth. However, O’Neill, determined to strengthen his squad, is targeting further reinforcements before the deadline on February 2. A new striker, in particular, remains high on his list of priorities, according to former Celtic manager Neil Lennon, who is confident that O’Neill will make his needs clear to the club’s leadership.

Despite a 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Auchinleck Talbot, which featured goals from Johnny Kenny and Sebastian Tounekti, Celtic fans made their frustrations clear with chants of “sign a player” echoing through the stands. Lennon, speaking to Premier Sports after the victory, suggested that while O’Neill would not “demand” signings, he had certainly expressed his expectations to the board, which is expected to back him. Lennon believes O’Neill’s moves in the transfer market will shape Celtic’s season.

Fofana and Amenda Among Celtic’s Targets

One name back on Celtic’s radar is Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana. A deal to bring Fofana to Glasgow collapsed during the summer transfer window, but the 22-year-old has since impressed while on loan at Turkish side Fatih Karagümrük. Scoring eight goals in 14 appearances, Fofana has shown his quality, but it remains unclear whether he is ready to leave Turkey. Chelsea is expected to cut short his loan spell, possibly freeing up a slot for a permanent move, though Fofana himself has shown little urgency about the move. After a recent loss to İstanbul Başakşehir, he remained focused on his current club, stating that his job as a striker is to score goals and help his team.

In addition to Fofana, Celtic is also tracking Eintracht Frankfurt defender Aurele Amenda. The 6ft 6in Swiss international has struggled for game time at Frankfurt, and his agent has suggested that a move may be on the cards. Amenda, keen to secure a spot in Switzerland’s World Cup squad, is reportedly open to a loan move in January. His agent, José Noguera Rodríguez, told Absolut Fußball that Amenda’s future would be determined by which club offers him the playing time he needs. Celtic, with a pressing need for defensive reinforcements, could be a potential destination.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, currently on loan at Roma, is another potential arrival at Celtic. The 21-year-old Irish striker has struggled for a starting role in Italy, despite scoring five goals in 21 appearances. Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini has expressed doubts over Ferguson’s performances, suggesting that he needs to improve to secure a place in the team. Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler has also left the door open for Ferguson’s return, acknowledging that the January window could lead to a change in his situation. A loan move to Celtic could offer Ferguson the opportunity to regain form and secure more regular playing time.