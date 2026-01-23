Celtic Eye Amenda After Manager’s Exit at Frankfurt

Celtic’s hopes of securing Aurele Amenda have been given a fresh boost after Eintracht Frankfurt parted ways with the player’s manager, Dino Toppmoller, shifting the transfer landscape. The 22-year-old centre-back, who joined Frankfurt from Young Boys in the summer of 2024, has struggled for consistent game time, leading him to seek a move away from the Bundesliga club. Amenda, a towering 6ft 6in defender, has made just 12 appearances this season and is reportedly open to a loan transfer. Celtic is among the clubs monitoring his situation, with the possibility of a deal now looking more likely.

The recent sacking of Toppmoller, who had signed Amenda, could alter Frankfurt’s stance. Despite Frankfurt’s sporting director, Markus Krosche, blocking all previous approaches for the player, this managerial change might pave the way for further negotiations. Toppmoller had led the club to a third-place finish in the Bundesliga last season, but Frankfurt has struggled in the current campaign, sitting in seventh place with 27 points from 18 matches. Following Toppmoller’s departure on Monday, Krosche hinted that the transfer window could still see some movement, though he did not confirm any specific deals.

Celtic’s Search for a Striker Intensifies

As Celtic eyes potential defensive reinforcements, the club is also focused on bolstering their attacking options. Interim manager Martin O’Neill is holding crucial transfer talks at Lennoxtown, with the search for a new striker at the top of the agenda. One name reportedly on their radar is Tawanda Maswanhise, a forward for Motherwell who has impressed with 10 goals in the Premiership this season. Celtic are said to be considering a £3 million move for the Zimbabwean international, with pundits like Michael Stewart backing the transfer as a shrewd investment.

Stewart, speaking on the Premier Sports Scottish Football Social Club, emphasized that Maswanhise has the potential to make the step up to a club like Celtic. He noted that while the forward has played centrally for Motherwell, he could also operate effectively on Celtic’s right flank—a position that has been a trouble spot for the team. Stewart argued that, given the relatively low cost of £3 million, the upside of the transfer could be significant for Celtic, with limited financial risk involved.

The imminent transfer summit at Celtic Park, as O’Neill meets with club officials, will likely determine the direction the club takes in the closing days of the January window. Whether Amenda or Maswanhise makes the move to Parkhead, both transfers offer intriguing potential for the Hoops as they look to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the season.