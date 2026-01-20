Celtic Edge Closer to Cvancara Deal Ahead of Hearts Showdown

After months of speculation and negotiations, Celtic’s search for a new striker is nearing its end, with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Tomas Cvancara set to join the Scottish champions. The Czech forward, 25, is on the verge of completing a deal that would see him move to Celtic Park on loan for the remainder of the season, with an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer. Reports confirmed on January 20, 2026, that personal terms between Cvancara and the club have already been agreed, with only final details between the two clubs left to resolve.

As Celtic heads into a critical clash with Hearts this weekend, the arrival of Cvancara could provide the much-needed firepower to boost their title bid. The striker’s move is expected to fill the gap left by Kyogo Furuhashi’s departure, which has left the Hoops’ attacking line inconsistent. Manager Martin O’Neill, now in his second spell at the helm, has been under pressure to strengthen the squad and recently expressed confidence that a new signing would be secured ahead of the match.

Striker’s Journey to Parkhead

Cvancara’s path to Celtic has been anything but straightforward. After impressing in the Czech league with Sparta Prague, where he netted 19 goals during the 2022-23 season to help secure the title, he moved to Borussia Monchengladbach in 2023 for a reported €9 million. However, his time in Germany was underwhelming, with only six goals in 49 Bundesliga appearances. Seeking more playing time, Cvancara was loaned to Turkish club Antalyaspor in the first half of the 2025-26 season, but his stint was cut short due to financial issues. The player has since returned to Germany and was allowed to skip training as he sought a new opportunity, with Monchengladbach eager to offload him.

Initially, the Bundesliga club had hoped for a transfer fee in the region of €6-7 million last summer, but with the player’s situation becoming more urgent, terms have shifted to a loan deal with the possibility of a permanent move. The transfer has faced competition from Rangers, Celtic’s fierce Glasgow rivals, as well as Serie A sides Hellas Verona and Cremonese. However, Cvancara is reportedly keen on a move to Celtic, and multiple sources have confirmed that he has already agreed personal terms.

Celtic’s transfer window has been relatively quiet, with their only signing so far being Julian Araujo, a defender on loan from Bournemouth. This has raised questions among fans and pundits regarding the club’s lack of attacking reinforcements. Cvancara’s arrival, however, represents a significant boost as the club seeks to challenge Hearts for the top spot in the Scottish Premiership. With only days left before the transfer window closes on February 2, 2026, Celtic’s need for a striker has become even more pressing.

The addition of Cvancara would offer the team a much-needed physical presence up front, and his versatility—capable of playing both as a central striker and on the right wing—should provide Celtic with additional attacking options. The coaching staff is hopeful that, with regular playing time and the right support, Cvancara can rediscover the form that made him one of Central Europe’s most promising forwards.

As the window draws to a close, all eyes are on Celtic Park. Will Cvancara be the key to reigniting Celtic’s title push? Fans are eager to see if the Czech international can live up to expectations and help the Hoops return to the top of the table.