Celtic defender Stephen Welsh is eager to impress his new manager ahead of the match against Midtjylland.

Celtic’s Stephen Welsh thinks the team is eager to prove to Ange Postecoglou that they are worthy of a Champions League starting position.

The new Parkhead manager will begin his tenure with the Hoops when Danish side Midtjylland visits Glasgow on July 20 or 21, followed by a week later at the MCH Arena.

However, the former Yokohama F. Marinos head coach now has only five weeks to rebuild a team that was destroyed by last year’s failed 10-in-a-row quest.

However, Welsh, a 21-year-old defender, sees next week’s return to pre-season training as an opportunity to start fresh and show himself to the Greek-born Australian.

Welsh explained, “It’s a new manager to impress.” “We have a Champions League qualifier and our first league game away to Hearts, so everyone will be battling for a spot. All of this begins next week, when we resume our rigorous pre-season training.

“I’m ecstatic that he’ll be here. I haven’t had the opportunity to speak with him yet, but I am looking forward to doing so.

“It feels like a new beginning now that we have a new manager who plays good, attacking football.

“We’re all looking forward to the meeting and can’t wait to get started.

“He’ll be expecting us to return in fantastic shape, and he’ll also expect to work with good footballers.”

“When he first joined the club, I saw his interview. It was quite encouraging. He stated that he like to promote academy players, which is ideal for me and the other young youngsters.

“It’s all about earning another chance and proving you’re worthy of being here.”

The appointment of Postecoglou, a former Socceroos coach, has done little to quell Celtic fans’ rage following last season’s poor performance and their failed attempt to sign Eddie Howe.

The next manager cannot afford to make the same mistakes that led to the club’s failure to advance beyond the group stages of Europe’s top competition. (This is a brief piece.)