Celtic Confirm Loan Deal for Tomas Cvancara with Option to Buy

Celtic have secured the signing of Czech striker Tomas Cvancara on a loan deal from Borussia Mönchengladbach, with an option to purchase the 25-year-old for £7 million next summer. The move marks a significant addition to the squad as the Premiership champions strengthen their attacking options.

Cvancara’s Career Journey

Having started his professional career at Jablonec, Cvancara made a name for himself at Sparta Prague, where his impressive goal tally of 24 goals in 49 appearances earned him a £9 million transfer to Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2023. However, his time in the Bundesliga has not lived up to expectations, with just seven goals in 53 appearances for the German club.

After spending the first half of the 2025-2026 season on loan in Turkey with Antalyaspor, the towering 6ft 3in forward now looks to reignite his form with Celtic for the remainder of the current season.

Celtic’s interim manager, Martin O’Neill, expressed confidence in the striker’s potential, commenting, “We are delighted to welcome Tomas to the club, we believe he has some real qualities, and we think he will be an important addition to the squad going forward.”

In his first remarks as a Celtic player, Cvancara revealed his excitement to join the Scottish club. “It’s a massive honour to sign for this club. I am so excited to get started and make my own contribution to the team. We have lots of challenges ahead of us, and I am ready to do everything I can to bring success to our brilliant supporters,” he said.

This transfer marks the second new arrival for Celtic this window, following the loan signing of Julian Araujo from Bournemouth earlier in January. As Cvancara joins the ranks at Celtic Park, all eyes will be on how the forward adapts to his new environment and whether he can replicate the form that made him one of the most sought-after strikers in Czech football just a year ago.