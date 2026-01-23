Celtic Boss Makes Changes Ahead of Scottish Cup Clash Against Auchinleck Talbot

Celtic manager Martin O’Neill is preparing to make significant changes to his side for their upcoming Scottish Cup fourth-round match against Auchinleck Talbot. The veteran coach is aiming to avoid an upset in the competition, with his squad fresh off a tough win against Falkirk and facing a crucial Europa League tie against Bologna shortly after.

The match, initially scheduled to take place at Beechwood, has now been moved to Rugby Park, making it a potentially less challenging trip for the Celtic side. Despite this, O’Neill is taking no chances and has indicated that several of his usual starters will be rested. A win in this match is crucial as the team looks ahead to a pivotal fixture at Tynecastle against title rivals Hearts.

Key players like Callum McGregor, Liam Scales, and Kieran Tierney are expected to remain in the lineup, but eight spots in the starting XI are up for grabs. O’Neill is set to introduce several changes, with players such as Paulo Bernardo, Colby Donovan, Johnny Kenny, and Dane Murray in line for potential starts.

Michel-Ange Balikwisha to Play New Role

One of the more intriguing changes involves Michel-Ange Balikwisha, the £5 million summer signing who has struggled to make an impact at the club. O’Neill has described him as a “tidy footballer,” but he has warned the former wide player that he is not suited to a winger’s role. As a result, Balikwisha may be deployed in a more central attacking role, playing just behind the main striker in a No.10 position.

The upcoming match provides O’Neill with the opportunity to experiment with his squad as Celtic looks to avoid any slip-ups in the Scottish Cup. With a tight schedule ahead, these changes could prove vital in maintaining the team’s momentum across multiple competitions.

Fans can expect an exciting lineup as Celtic aims to progress in the tournament and maintain its push for domestic and European success.