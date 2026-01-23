Celtic and Rangers Featured in Scottish Cup TV Double Header

The fifth round of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup will see Celtic and Rangers take center stage with televised matches as they fight for a spot in the last 16. Premier Sports will broadcast two key fixtures, with three additional ties also set to air live.

Celtic and Rangers in Prime-Time Action

Celtic’s clash against Dundee at Parkhead is scheduled for Saturday, 7 February, with a 5.30pm kick-off. This all-Premiership match promises to be a thrilling encounter after Dundee knocked out Kilmarnock in the previous round. Following that, Aberdeen will face Motherwell at 7.30pm on the same evening.

The spotlight will shift to Sunday, 9 February, when Rangers are set to play Stranraer, pending a Scottish FA hearing on 28 January regarding an alleged breach of Disciplinary Rule 303. This fixture, scheduled for 2pm, will be aired live on Premier Sports. The day’s coverage wraps up with Stenhousemuir taking on Falkirk at 7.30pm. The quarter-final draw will likely follow this match.

Despite the midweek Premiership action leading up to the weekend, fans can look forward to a Friday night match as St Mirren heads to Airdrie, with the BBC covering this fixture.

Several other matches will take place as scheduled at 3pm on Saturday, 7 February, including Elgin City vs Partick Thistle, Dundee Utd vs Spartans, and the Fife derby between Dunfermline and Kelty Hearts.

For now, all eyes will be on the Rangers vs Stranraer game, awaiting the outcome of the Scottish FA’s hearing next week.