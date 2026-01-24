Celebrities Shine at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 kicked off with a star-studded field, as both professional golfers and Hollywood celebrities gathered for the iconic event. Hosted across three prestigious courses—St Andrews’ Old Course, Carnoustie Golf Links, and Kingsbarns—the tournament is one of the highlights of the Race to Dubai season.

Hollywood A-Listers and Sporting Legends Join Forces

Among the amateur participants were renowned Hollywood actors Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, alongside actor Matthew Goode, best known for his roles in “Dept. Q” and “Discovery of Witches.” The inclusion of such stars only added to the event’s glamour, showcasing the unique blend of celebrity and elite sport that has become synonymous with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Another notable figure on the course was Andy Murray. Having retired from tennis, the former Wimbledon champion and Olympic gold medalist has turned to golf, showing a promising commitment to the sport. Seen during the practice rounds, Murray has quickly adapted to the circuit, drawing attention from both tennis and golf fans alike.

As the defending champion, Tyrrell Hatton returned to the event to safeguard his title. Hatton made history in 2024 by becoming the first player to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship three times, having previously secured victories in 2017 and 2016. The English golfer will look to extend his dominance on the iconic links courses, but the competition is sure to be fierce, with several other elite players vying for the crown.

The Championship, now in its 24th edition, continues to celebrate the spirit of links golf, attracting a diverse field of competitors. With its combination of world-class golfing and celebrity flair, the event is set to remain a major fixture on the global sporting calendar.