Ceballos, an ex-NBA player, provides a health update, stating that he is COVID-19-free.

Cedric Ceballos is no longer infected with COVID-19, but his battle with the virus is far from over.

On Monday, the former NBA star and Dallas Mavericks television analyst provided a health update on social media, informing the world that he was no longer infected with coronavirus, but that he was still in the hospital and unable to move, breathe, or function normally.

Ceballos, an All-Star small forward who played for the Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Phoenix Suns during his 609-game NBA career, captured the attention of the sports world last week when he shared a distressing photo of himself attached to a breathing apparatus with an update that he had been in intensive care after contracting COVID-19.

COVID-19 has officially kicked my but on my tenth day in ICU, and I am requesting prayers and best wishes for my recovery from ALL family, friends, prayer warriors, and healers.

Allow me to openly apologize if I have done anything wrong to you in the past.

My fight isn’t over yet…..

Thank you https://twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI

September 7, 2021 — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos)

Ceballos, who recently transitioned from analyzing Mavericks games and working as their vice president of community relations to anchoring a radio morning show in Phoenix, requested his Twitter and Instagram followers for prayers and well-wishes.

His tweet, however, went viral as basketball fans, many of whom had fond memories of watching him play or listening to him on television, responded with positive messages. MC Hammer, a well-known rapper from the 1980s and 1990s, was one of the supporters.

I’ll be praying for you, Ced.

September 7, 2021 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer)

A bevy of past NBA greats also chimed in to wish Ceballos well. On social media, Steve Nash, the Brooklyn Nets coach who played with Ceballos in both Phoenix and Dallas, longtime Lakers big Pau Gasol, former NBA point guard Baron Davis, and center Tyson Chandler were among those who expressed their support.

Ced, don’t give up!! We’re right there with you, man!!

September 7, 2021 — Steve Nash (@SteveNash)

Stay tough, we’re rooting for you!

Pau Gasol (@paugasol) (@paugasol) (@paugasol) (@paugasol) ( September. This is a condensed version of the information.