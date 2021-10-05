Cavs Tired Of Injury-Prone Star Who Has Failed To Live Up To Expectations, According To NBA Rumors

Kevin Love is still waiting to learn what the Cleveland Cavaliers have in store for him.

There are suspicions that he will be demoted to a backup role.

He’ll be paid $60 million over the next two seasons, which is money that will go to waste.

Some have suggested a buyout, but the All-Star center clarified that no such talk was made in a prior post.

Apart from that, Love is still unsure about his role for the 2021-22 season.

With the Cavs’ focus shifting to younger players in the future, rumors of a possible NBA trade involving Love are circulating.

Nothing resembling that has occurred. That could change in the future. If a recent assertion by Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com is to be believed, the Cavs are clearly unhappy with Love–not only now, but in the previous three seasons as well.

This is very understandable. After LeBron James left to join the Los Angeles Lakers, Love was meant to be the new pillar of the Cavs.

Instead of living up to that expectation, the five-time All-Star has failed to remain healthy and contribute meaningfully to the Cleveland Browns.

Despite his colorful background, his absence is apparently regretted by members of the group.

A deal involving Love is difficult at this time, though the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons is a possibility.

Collin Sexton’s name has also been included in NBA trade rumors, in addition to the 33-year-old.

Nothing, though, has come close to implying a Love and Sexton exchange for Simmons.

Philadelphia could be a terrific fit for Sexton. Love may not be able to play unless head coach Doc Rivers makes certain adjustments for the upcoming season.

Love, who only appeared in 25 games last season, will have to wait out the storm.

But, assuming an NBA trade is on the table, his ability to stay healthy and put up huge numbers will be crucial.