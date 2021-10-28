Cavs’ Displaced Star Forward Gives Nuggets Shades Of Efficiency, According To NBA Rumors

Despite being relegated to a backup role, Kevin Love is still with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs’ action alone suggests that the 33-year-old might be sold, and it’s ironic that he had a terrific game against a team that is rumored to be interested.

On Monday, October 25, Love came off the bench for the Cavs against the Denver Nuggets and performed admirably.

In 21 minutes of play, he scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds.

The five-time All-Star, who is in the third year of a four-year, $120 million contract, had a rare good game. He won’t be eligible for NBA free agency until 2023.

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Nuggets are one of numerous teams linked to the one-time NBA champion.

A potential trade for Kevin Love, on the other hand, has been left at that, and nothing has progressed beyond that.

Critics joked that Love’s performance was an audition for the Nuggets to see what they’d get if they engaged in advanced talks with the Cavs.

One game, though, may not be enough to pique fans’ interest in the 2011 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year. Love’s injury history is well-known, and it’s one of the reasons he’s never been able to finish a season.

Teams are likely to hold off for the time being, given he has around $60 million left on his contract. To display his true worth, Love must first demonstrate his ability to avoid damage.

In the past, Love and Collin Sexton have been mentioned as possible trade bait for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.

According to a story from Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, an unidentified NBA executive said that such a transaction had little chance of happening.

A buyout is also out, according to Love, who emphasizes that it is not an option.

As a result, it appears that he will have to stay with the Cavs until a team steps up and agrees to a transaction.