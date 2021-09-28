Cavs All-Star Forward Refutes Buyout Rumors, Backup Role Suggestions in NBA Rumors

Kevin Love is still with the Cleveland Cavaliers, though things might change at any time.

But for the time being, it looks that the 34-year-old is concentrating on his time with the Cavs. His function, however, is uncertain.

Love himself revealed that he has yet to discuss his role with Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff for the upcoming NBA season.

As most people are aware, Cleveland is leaning on a youth movement. The five-time All-status Star’s was put in jeopardy as a result of this.

It was suggested that he will play a supporting role.

According to a recent article from Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, the one-time NBA champion addressed the buyout speculations that have surfaced.

Love claimed that there had never been any discussions about a takeover. He slammed these assertions as “s***,” emphasizing that they are typically made to generate attention.

For the Cavs and Love, the only viable option is to locate a trading partner. The big man’s pay has been touted as a filler for Ben Simmons.

However, nothing close to a Love for Simmons swap has surfaced as of yet.

Love only appeared in 25 games last season due to ailments that have kept him from playing consistently.

Bickerstaff has been forced to rely on other players in the mix, such as Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, which has damaged the Cavs.

Sexton, ironically, has also been referenced in NBA trade speculations, though nothing has come to fruition.

If the Cavs make a deal, Simmons will be the player to keep an eye on.

Cleveland is reportedly putting together a large package of young players in order to acquire the Australian cager, with just Garland and Evan Mobley remaining untouchable.

Issac Hartenstein, as well as Love and Sexton, are likely to be included in that deal. It remains to be seen whether Philly will accept the offer once it is made.