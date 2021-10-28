Cavallo, an Australian gay footballer, is ‘overwhelmed’ by the outpouring of support.

After coming out as the only known homosexual men’s footballer playing in a top-flight league, Australian player Josh Cavallo said he was astonished by the outpouring of global support.

“I’m a footballer and I’m homosexual,” the 21-year-old, who plays for Adelaide United in Australia’s A-League, wrote on social media on Wednesday.

His choice to go public was lauded by the footballing world, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the great Swedish forward, tweeting: “You’ve proven yourself to be a champion. Football is suitable for all ages. Huge admiration.” Antoine Griezmann, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Gerard Pique, and David de Gea are among the players who have tweeted their support.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson tweeted, “Huge respect to Josh for doing this.”

“It’s brave and sends a powerful message: everyone has the right to be themselves, no matter what.”

Cavallo was praised by major clubs such as Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and AC Milan, while Spanish giants Barcelona hailed him for “taking a significant stride forward.”

“Your bravery adds to the normalization of diversity in sports,” Barcelona remarked.

Cavallo, who has played for Australia at the under-20 level, was taken aback by the response.

“I want to send a message around the world that no matter who you are, what you believe in, or what culture or background you come from, football accepts you,” he told Sky Sports.

“It should be based on your abilities rather than your appearance or beliefs.

“At the end of the day, we’re in 2021, and it’s time for football to evolve. I’m ecstatic to have this day today and to be very pleased with the reception I’ve received.” Despite football’s enormous popularity around the world, only a few players have ever come out as gay, mainly after retiring to avoid the shouts from the stands.

Justin Fashanu of the United Kingdom was the first professional player to come out while still playing in 1990, but he never found acceptance in the game and committed himself in 1998.

Last year, a letter from an unknown gay player in the English Premier League was posted by a charity founded by Fashanu’s family, highlighting how little football’s culture had changed.

“I feel stuck, and my fear is that releasing the truth about who I am will just make things worse,” the athlete stated, describing his condition as “an absolute nightmare.”

Cavallo said he hoped his decision to come out as homosexual will inspire others. His emotional video disclosing his sexuality has been viewed nearly seven million times in less than 24 hours.

“As the sport of football grows in popularity, The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.