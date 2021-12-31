Cavaliers and Lakers are reportedly working on a deal for a veteran guard.

After Ricky Rubio’s season-ending injury, the Cleveland Cavaliers require immediate assistance.

They appear to be looking for another veteran to take his place in the form of Los Angeles Lakers’ Rajon Rondo.

The Cavs are in serious talks with the Lakers for the services of the two-time NBA Champion guard, according to a source cited by ESPN.

According to the article, a deal could be reached by Friday, December 31.

However, the four-time All-addition Star’s to the Cavs’ roster will necessitate some adjustments. This involves finding a roster position for Rondo, which may include waiving a player and completing the trade with the addition of a second-round selection or cash.

Another alternative would be for the Cavs to bring in a player on a one-year deal.

The Lakers are not required to return any of their matching money. This is due to the fact that Rondo is a minimum-contract player, which means they might return a non-guaranteed contract that they could waive.

If the deal is finalized, it will free up a space on the Lakers’ roster.

After losing Rubio for the season, the Cavs are in desperate need of backcourt help.

Before breaking the ACL in his left knee in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, December 28, the Spanish guard was having a great season in Cleveland.

The 31-year-old athlete injured his knee in his debut season with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2012.

After Collin Sexton was declared out for the season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee that necessitated surgery, Rubio stepped up.

The Cavs were reportedly considering handing Rubio a multi-year contract extension for his heads-up play before tragedy struck.

However, the most recent defeat may have shattered all of that.

Rondo would be a good decision, as he can help put everything in place.

He’s also a proven leader, which might help the Cavs continue their unexpected season.

With a 20-15 win-loss record, the Cavaliers are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, and acquiring Rondo might help head coach JB Bickerstaff’s wards keep up the good work.