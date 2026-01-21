Caufield’s Last-Minute Goal Ends Canadiens’ Long Losing Streak to Wild

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield delivered a dramatic last-second goal to secure a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on January 20, 2026, at the Bell Centre. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Wild, a stretch that had dated back to 2019, marking a significant milestone for a team that has struggled to defeat Minnesota in recent years.

The Canadiens, fresh off a three-day break, came out with intensity from the very start. They dominated the first period, outshooting the Wild 15-2 and controlling the pace of play. Phillip Danault, still looking for his first goal of the season, finally broke through with a rebound goal off a shot from Kaiden Guhle. The goal, scored midway through the first period, was a moment of relief for Danault, who had endured a long dry spell. Moments later, Alexandre Carrier extended Montreal’s lead, deflecting a point shot from Mike Matheson for his fourth goal in five games. Montreal’s Ivan Demidov also made his presence felt, providing an assist on the Carrier goal and creating chances throughout the opening frame.

Despite being dominated early, Minnesota responded quickly. After drawing their first power play opportunity of the game, the Wild capitalized in just 15 seconds, as Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 32nd goal of the season. The Wild, despite their early struggles, found a way to stay in the game, and the teams entered the first intermission with the Canadiens leading 2-1.

Wild Battle Back, But Caufield’s Clutch Performance Seals It

The second period was a more even affair, with Minnesota gaining momentum. Brock Faber tied the game with a long-range shot that found its way through traffic. However, Montreal quickly regained the lead thanks to Lane Hutson, the sophomore defenseman who fired in his ninth goal of the season. Hutson, who had an outstanding rookie campaign with 66 points, is on pace to match that production in his second year. The Canadiens’ young stars—Hutson, Demidov, and Caufield—continued to shine, injecting energy into the team.

In the third period, the Wild continued to push back. They earned a crucial 5-on-3 power play and took advantage of it when Tarasenko scored his second goal of the night, squeezing a shot from the goal line past Montreal goaltender Jakub Dobes to tie the game at 3-3. Despite the Wild’s late push, Dobes made key saves to keep the game tied, finishing with 16 saves in the win.

With time winding down and overtime looming, the Canadiens pressed hard in the final moments. After sustained pressure in the Wild zone, the puck found Caufield at the top of the right circle. With just 15 seconds remaining, Caufield unleashed a powerful one-timer that beat rookie netminder Jesper Wallstedt, who had been solid throughout the game with 29 saves. The goal marked Caufield’s 25th of the season, extending his lead for the most game-winning goals in the league with seven.

For the Wild, the loss stung, but they showed resilience throughout the game. Tarasenko’s two-goal performance kept them in the fight, and Wallstedt’s strong play kept Minnesota alive until the final moments. “They’ve got a fast hockey team,” said Brock Faber, “It’s hard to win here in this building.”

This game was also notable for the absence of Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin, who is sidelined with a lower-body injury and will miss the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics. The Canadiens, meanwhile, are finding depth on their blue line, with prospects like Bryce Pickford—currently leading the Western Hockey League in goals by a defenseman—waiting in the wings to join the team in the near future.

For Montreal, this victory was a significant one. It not only ended their losing streak against Minnesota but also showcased the growth and resilience of their young core, which continues to evolve into one of the most exciting teams in the NHL. With Caufield’s clutch performance and the rising stars on defense and offense, the Canadiens’ future is starting to look brighter than it has in years.