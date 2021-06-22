Castle Star is getting ready for some railroad action.

Runner-up at both Castle Star and Royal Ascot Go Bears Go is one of 20 confirmations for the Curragh’s Group Two GAIN Railway Stakes.

Castle Star, Fozzy Stack’s outstanding Marble Hill Stakes winner, seems likely to return over course and distance, while David Loughnane’s Go Bears Go, who was defeated by a head in the Norfolk Stakes last week, has been supplemented for Saturday’s race and will make his maiden trip up to six furlongs.

Four remaining Aidan O’Brien contenders – Amalfi Coast, Cadamosto, The Acropolis, and The Entertainer – might pose a threat to both. The first three finished out of the running in their respective Royal Ascot bids.

Masseto, Donnacha O’Brien’s second to Castle Star last month and a close fourth in the Coventry Stakes at Ascot, could run again this weekend.

Richard Hannon’s unbeaten Dukebox joins Go Bears Go as a potential British contender.

Joseph O’Brien, like his father, supplies four of the preliminary home contingent, despite the fact that the maiden Agartha is set to run first at Naas on Wednesday.

Ger Lyons’ unbeaten Dr Zempf and Paddy Twomey’s Pinar Del Rio, both recent course and distance winners, are other notable entries. Lyons won this race two years ago with Siskin, his subsequent Classic hero.

Castle Star is in great shape, according to Stack, after catching the attention of so many people in Marble Hill.

On Tuesday, he stated, “He worked beautifully this morning.”

“We’re pleased with him, and he’s in fine working order; we’re excited to put him to work.

The Tipperary trainer has no regrets about skipping Ascot at this stage, preferring to stay on home turf.

He appears to be in good health, so we’re just hoping that the next four or five days go smoothly.

“He prefers the Curragh – and at Ascot, you might as well stay at home if you get drawn on the wrong side, whatever is preferred on the day,” Stack added.

“He appears to be in good health — and so do we. (This is a brief piece.)