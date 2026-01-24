Casper Ruud Survives Cilic in Thrilling Australian Open Showdown

Casper Ruud fought off a resilient Marin Cilic in a captivating four-set battle at the 2026 Australian Open on January 22, 2026. The Norwegian held his nerve in the crucial moments, securing a 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 victory in a match that stretched over three hours. Ruud’s win propelled him into the fourth round, but it was not without its challenges, as both players brought their best tennis to the iconic Margaret Court Arena.

Unyielding Competition

The contest between Ruud and Cilic was expected to be tight, and it lived up to the hype. Cilic, a 2014 US Open champion, had swept through the opening rounds, showing dominant form with impressive victories. Meanwhile, Ruud, a two-time French Open finalist, was equally formidable, advancing to this point with straight-set wins. Despite Ruud’s history of success against Cilic, having beaten him in all four of their previous meetings, the Croatian showed no fear as he battled for every point.

Ruud started strong, taking an early lead in the first set, but Cilic, known for his experience in high-stakes matches, fought back. After securing the first game, Ruud surged to a 3-1 advantage, looking comfortable on court. However, Cilic refused to give up and managed to make the first set a competitive affair, with Ruud eventually sealing it at 6-4.

The second set mirrored the first, with Cilic initially taking the lead. Yet Ruud’s powerful serve and tactical play earned him a crucial 5-3 lead. Cilic fought valiantly, earning multiple break points in the final game, but Ruud’s relentless determination and strong serving saw him save all three, sealing the second set 6-4. His composure under pressure kept him in control despite Cilic’s aggressive comeback attempts.

With the match seemingly in hand, Ruud was tested in the third set. Cilic, no stranger to comebacks, found his rhythm, striking powerful forehands and dictating the pace. The Croatian’s aggressive baseline play helped him take the third set 6-3, narrowing the gap and raising the tension in the arena. The momentum had shifted, and the match was on a knife-edge as the fourth set began.

Emotional Victory with Family on His Mind

The fourth set was an emotional rollercoaster. Cilic seemed poised to force a fifth set, taking a 40-0 lead in a critical game. However, Ruud’s defensive skills and sheer tenacity turned the tide. Every rally grew more intense, with both players exchanging fierce shots and refusing to give an inch. In the final game, with Cilic serving to stay in the match, a critical forehand sailed long, sealing Ruud’s victory with a 7-5 scoreline.

In his post-match interview, Ruud referenced the heavy personal stakes in the tournament. “Someone is probably very happy back home that you didn’t play a 5th set. Your fiancée Maria, who’s heavily pregnant, she’s due pretty much right after the Australian…” he joked. Ruud’s fiancée, Maria Galligani, is expecting their first child, a baby girl, and the couple’s impending parenthood adds an emotional dimension to his already intense tournament.

At 27 years old, Ruud is nearing his peak but is conscious of the competitive landscape, with younger talents like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner dominating the sport. Ruud, known as a clay-court specialist, has long been eyeing a Grand Slam title on hard courts, and his performance in Melbourne is seen as one of his best shots yet.

Next up for Ruud is American Ben Shelton, who has surprised many with his high-level play in Melbourne following an injury-shortened 2025 season. The upcoming fourth-round clash promises to be another thrilling encounter, but for Ruud, there’s always the looming possibility of receiving the call to rush home for the birth of his daughter. With the tournament heating up, the stakes have never been higher for the Norwegian.

As the drama of the 2026 Australian Open continues to unfold, Ruud’s journey is shaping up to be one of the most captivating narratives of the tournament, blending athletic triumph with personal milestones. With his eyes firmly set on tennis glory—and his family awaiting—there are sure to be more twists to come in this already unpredictable tournament.