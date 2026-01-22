Casper Ruud Juggles Australian Open Success and Family Life

Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud has made it to the third round of the 2026 Australian Open, but his run in Melbourne is overshadowed by more than just his on-court success. With his wife, Maria, pregnant with their first child, Ruud has been candid about balancing his Grand Slam ambitions with impending fatherhood.

Ruud Eyes Third-Round Clash Amid Fatherhood Uncertainty

Ruud, seeded 12th, continued his solid campaign in Melbourne with a straight-set victory over Spain’s Jaume Munar—6-3, 7-5, 6-4. The win was clinical, showcasing his strong baseline play and reliable serve. Yet, the 24-year-old’s journey has been filled with emotional moments far beyond the match itself. With his wife expected to go into labor soon, Ruud remains prepared to leave the tournament at any moment should the call come. “If she goes into labor, I probably won’t be here the next day,” he revealed after his first-round win, stressing that his phone is always within reach as he competes in Melbourne.

Ruud’s openness about his family situation has resonated with fans, many of whom admire his ability to balance the pressures of professional tennis with the joy and responsibility of impending fatherhood. His gratitude toward his wife, who has supported his decision to stay and compete, is evident. “There’s more to life than just tennis,” Ruud acknowledged. “But I’m going to be here for as long as I can and as long as Maria lets me.”

Off the court, Ruud’s father, Christian, a former professional player, continues to coach him and travel with him, making this tennis journey a family affair. Looking ahead, Ruud hopes to bring both Maria and their soon-to-be-born daughter to future tournaments. “I’ll have someone extra to play for,” he added, further reflecting his changing priorities.

Ruud’s next test comes in the form of Croatian veteran Marin Cilic, a two-time Grand Slam finalist. The match promises to be an intriguing contest, but with his personal life hanging in the balance, Ruud’s tournament prospects remain uncertain.

Headline-Making Upsets and Strong Performances

While Ruud’s emotional story has captured attention, the day’s action was also filled with surprises and standout performances. Czech teenager Nikola Bartunkova, 19, stunned the tennis world with a victory over Switzerland’s 10th seed, Belinda Bencic, winning 6-3, 0-6, 6-4. The win, Bartunkova’s first at a Grand Slam, sets her up for a third-round clash with Elise Mertens, making her a player to watch.

On the women’s side, Elena Rybakina, the fifth seed, continued her impressive form with a 7-5, 6-2 win over France’s Varvara Gracheva, while Iga Swiatek, the world No. 2, dispatched Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-3. Naomi Osaka marked her return to Grand Slam action with a hard-fought three-set victory over Sorana Cirstea, though her win was marred by a post-match dispute at the net.

The men’s draw saw defending champion Jannik Sinner overpower local favorite James Duckworth 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, while Novak Djokovic cruised to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Francesco Maestrelli. At 40 years old, Stan Wawrinka proved his resilience, surviving a five-set thriller against Arthur Gea to set up a third-round match with Taylor Fritz.

In doubles, Australian favorites Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis were ousted by Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans in a dramatic 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-4) encounter. The match was filled with momentum shifts and emotional highs, highlighting the unpredictable nature of doubles play at the Grand Slam level.

As the tournament moves forward, all eyes will remain on Ruud, whose personal journey has added a deeply human element to the usual on-court drama. Whether he can balance the demands of fatherhood with his quest for a Grand Slam title remains to be seen, but for now, the tennis world watches with bated breath, eager to see what happens next in his Melbourne adventure.