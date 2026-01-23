Manchester United has officially confirmed that Casemiro will leave the club at the end of the current season, marking the end of a significant chapter in the club’s recent history. The Brazilian defensive midfielder, a former key figure in Real Madrid’s star-studded lineup, has been a transformative force at Old Trafford, though his time with the team has been marred by injury struggles and a noticeable decline in performance.

End of an Era for United’s Midfield

Casemiro’s departure, confirmed by Manchester United on January 23, 2026, comes after a season filled with gradual signs of his waning influence. The 31-year-old joined United in a high-profile transfer from Real Madrid in 2023 for a reported £70 million, becoming an immediate fan favorite thanks to his leadership and work rate. His influence was apparent as he scored in the Carabao Cup final and helped stabilize a midfield that had long lacked a commanding presence.

However, his physical decline has been hard to ignore. In the 2025-2026 season, Casemiro has struggled to match the intensity of the Premier League, with noticeably slower recovery runs and a reduced ability to cover the ground. These physical limitations have led to calls for United to seek a replacement who can continue to provide the defensive strength the team needs. Despite these setbacks, Casemiro’s legacy at the club is secure—his gritty performances and crucial tackles, including several match-winning interventions, are memories United fans will cherish.

The Brazilian international leaves after making 146 appearances and scoring 21 goals for the club. His contributions, however, came at a cost. Casemiro’s wages, reportedly over KES 50 million per week, had become a significant financial burden for the club. With new ownership under INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United is keen on trimming down such expenses as part of a broader financial restructuring.

What Lies Ahead for the Midfield Maestro?

As United prepares for the future, the question remains: who can fill Casemiro’s sizeable shoes in the middle of the park? Manager Erik ten Hag, or perhaps a future successor, will be tasked with replacing the midfield stalwart, ensuring United can remain competitive in both domestic and European competitions. Meanwhile, Casemiro’s next move is expected to be either a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia or a return to his homeland in Brazil for one final chapter of his illustrious career.

For United fans across the world, including those in Kenya, where his combative style made him a local hero, it is a moment of mixed emotions. While some will focus on the decline, many will remember the powerful headers, the relentless tackles, and the brief period when it seemed like Casemiro could fix everything for the Red Devils.

“I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life,” Casemiro said in his farewell statement, reflecting the deep connection he has had with the club. As United moves on, fans will continue to honor his contributions, even as they look ahead to the next phase.