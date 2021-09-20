Carson Wentz, Tua Tagovailoa, and Tyrod Taylor are all expected to miss Week 3 of the NFL season.

In Week 2, there were an unusually high amount of quarterback injuries. While several starters, such as Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr, were able to return to the game after getting shook up, a few others are in danger of missing Week 3.

Carson Wentz, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyrod Taylor, and Andy Dalton were all held out of their respective games on Sunday. Multiple rookie quarterbacks could make their NFL debuts as a result of the injuries.

With the Houston Texans hosting the Carolina Panthers on “Thursday Night Football,” Taylor has the quickest turnaround. Taylor is listed as day-to-day, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network believes that a hamstring ailment will keep him off the field in Week 3.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will undergo more testing to determine if he has rib cartilage damage; #Bears QB Andy Dalton’s knee was fine, but a bone bruise is a possibility; #Colts QB Carson Wentz rolled his ankle; #Texans QB Tyrod Taylor’s hamstring has already ruled him out for TNF, according to @GMFB. pic.twitter.com/HxuwKc6fbS

Deshaun Watson is not a possibility to start for the Texans, according to head coach David Culley. That means Davis Mills, a rookie, will get the start. In Houston’s 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the third-round pick went 8-18 for 102 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Taylor will have an MRI on his hamstring on Monday. Wentz’s damaged ankle will be examined with an MRI. According to Rapoport, Indianapolis’ quarterback is suffering with ailments to both ankles ahead of the team’s next divisional battle with the Tennessee Titans.

In Week 2, second-year quarterback Jacob Eason took over for Wentz. In Indianapolis, Eason threw an interception that gave the Los Angeles Rams the victory. Eason attempted five passes for the first time in a regular-season game.

Wentz has been hampered by injuries since tearing his ACL in the 2017 season. Wentz had foot surgery in August, putting his season-opening status in risk.

With bruised ribs, Tagovailoa missed the most of Miami’s 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. According to NFL Network, X-rays were negative, and additional examinations revealed no severe concerns, perhaps giving Tagovailoa a shot to start Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In Tagovailoa’s absence, Jacoby Brissett passed for just 169 yards on 40 passes and was sacked four times.

According to sources, #Colts QB Carson Wentz is suffering with ailments to both ankles.