Carolina Panthers News: The Prodigal Son Returns To The Team That Made Him Famous.

Cam Newton is on the verge of returning to football, according to rumours that the 32-year-old would rejoin the Carolina Panthers, the organization with whom he began his career.

The Panthers revealed via Twitter on Thursday, November 11 that Newton has signed a one-year agreement with the team.

After meeting with head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper, vice president of football operations Steven Drummond, and general manager Scott Fitterer, the 2015 NFL MVP was named.

According to ESPN, the contract is worth up to $10 million for the rest of the season, including $4.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus, according to sources.

Newton was one of the most well-known NFL free agents when the New England Patriots released him in August.

Carolina was in the market for a quarterback, and Newton was unexpectedly on the list.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Rhule then called Newton to inquire whether he would be interested in returning to the Panthers, and Newton said “Yes.”

The unexpected turn of events occurred when Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury.

But even before that, the 24-year-old was having trouble calling Carolina’s plays.

He was also placed on injured reserve and is likely to be out for at least four weeks.

Darnold is battling with a right shoulder blade fracture, which he purportedly suffered when the Panthers played and lost 24-6 to the Patriots on Sunday, November 7.

Newton is without a doubt one of the most well-known players in the NFL, not to mention the Panthers.

Rhule warned, though, that the goal for bringing back the 2015 NFL Offensive Player of the Year was to win games.

“Cam Newton wasn’t brought in to sell season tickets,” Rhule explained. “We brought him here to win games,” says the narrator. Newton can be a productive playmaker for any team on the field, but given his history of ailments, it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to lead the club to the Promised Land.

Newton may be good for one to two more years, according to NFL insider Matt Maiocco, who spoke with Sports For All PH.

"Cam Newton was a great quarterback for a long time in Carolina, and he was at his best for a long time. Last year, however, he was towards the bottom of the NFL's starting quarterbacks… by a long shot.