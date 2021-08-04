Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, and other free agents have improved the Lakers’ title chances.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the most busy team in the NBA summer, and the current betting odds reflect this. Following a first-round playoff exit, L.A. has been projected as the Western Conference’s overwhelming favorite for the 2021-2022 season.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lakers have +370 odds to win the NBA Finals in 2022, which leads all West clubs. With +1100 championship odds, the Golden State Warriors are a distant second, followed by the Utah Jazz (+1200), Los Angeles Clippers (+1300), and Phoenix Suns (+1300).

With +220 odds, the Brooklyn Nets are the overall favorites. The Milwaukee Bucks, the defending champions, have +800 odds.

After the Bucks defeated the Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals, the Lakers were given +600 odds to win the title the following year. Los Angeles’ chances of winning the championship rose considerably once the squad changed its roster.

The Lakers’ controversial choice to trade for Russell Westbrook kicked off the transformation. In exchange for the point guard, the Lakers gave Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a first-round selection to the Washington Wizards. Westbrook consistently puts up better stats than virtually any other player, yet he doesn’t seem to fit in with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

For the fourth time in five seasons, Westbrook averaged a triple-double. The 32-year-old hasn’t reached the conference finals in five years after leading the Wizards to the playoffs. Westbrook has played for four different teams in as many seasons.

The role players in Los Angeles will be drastically different next season. According to reports, the team has signed free agents Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, and Wayne Ellington. Dwight Howard has returned to the squad after a year apart.

Last season, Monk, Bazemore, and Ellington all made over 40% of their three-point attempts, providing the Lakers with much-needed perimeter shooting. Coming off the bench, Anthony averaged 13.2 points per game and made 40.9 percent of his three-point attempts for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dennis Schroder’s contract with the Lakers has expired, and he is unlikely to return. The Chicago Bulls have signed Alex Caruso.

The Lakers’ title defense was disrupted by injuries, as Davis missed the first round and James may never fully heal from a high ankle sprain he sustained in March. The Lakers are only ten months away from winning the NBA Finals, which have been postponed due to the pandemic.