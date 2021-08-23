Carmelo Anthony is a Portland native who has nothing but love for the city. Damian Lillard is a well-known actor.

The newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers had nothing but love to offer back to the organization that had given him a second shot in the NBA.

After terrible experiences with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, it seemed as if Carmelo Anthony would never find his way back into the league’s good graces.

The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, came along and gave him a chance to redeem himself.

Anthony has shown that he has matured since his time with the New York Knicks by embracing a sixth man role with the Blazers for the past two years.

The ten-time All-Star was a key contributor off the bench for the Blazers, averaging 14.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers subsequently signed Anthony to a one-year contract, appearing revitalized.

Former NBA stars Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson joined “Melo” on the “All The Smoke” podcast, where he discussed his two-year time with the Blazers.

“Portland performed admirably. They brought me in and I immediately began playing. And all I wanted to do was hoop all the time, guy. Anthony stated, “I love to hoop.”

“I had a desire to play on the court. Then I started playing with Dame [Lillard] and CJ [McCollum], and they opened their arms, the city, and their organization to me, so I had to be loyal to them. I’m going to give you what I’ve got.”

He also praised Lillard for the Blazers’ readiness to accept him as a member of the team.

“Dame is the genuine deal because she always recognized, ‘Man, we don’t care what anyone else says.’ We’re confident in your abilities. I’m confident in your ability to play. I notice you. Anthony said, “I talk to you.” “Having someone like that rocking with you makes the situation a lot easier.”

The Blazers are currently in a conundrum, as Lillard has expressed dissatisfaction with their summer signings while also dismissing speculations that he wants to be traded to the Lakers.

Anthony has never come close to winning an NBA championship, and joining a veteran-laden club like the Lakers, captained by long-time friend LeBron James and Anthony Davis, provides him the best chance he’s ever had.