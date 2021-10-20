Carlos Correa hits the game-winning run as the Astros tie the ALCS.

In the American League Championship Series, time has not stood still, especially for Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa hit another game-winning run against the Boston Red Sox just four days after slamming a home run against them and pointed at his wrist in a taunt.

On Tuesday, Carlos had a hit and scored to break open a tie in the top of the ninth inning, sparking a seven-run ninth inning and a 9-2 victory.

The best-of-seven series is knotted at 2-2, with Game 5 taking place at Fenway Park in Boston on Wednesday.

Correa hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning of the first game of the series in Houston on Friday, giving the Astros a 4-3 lead. Houston went on to win the game 5-4, putting them up 1-0. Correa flipped his bat and pointed to his wrist while staring at his teammates in the dugout less than two seconds after that home run sailed out of his bat. It was an indication that “our time” had arrived. On Tuesday night in Boston, he reproduced “time.”

The Red Sox won the second game in Houston, then Boston won the third game on Monday at home. While Boston was leading 9-3, Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez forced a Correa groundout. Rodriguez mockingly pointed to his own wrist after the play. Rodriguez’s own coach chastised him for the gesture.

In the top of the ninth inning, with the game knotted at 2-2, Correa doubled to right field to start the inning. With two outs, he scored to make the score 3-2 Astros. It sparked a barrage of hits and runs for Houston, which needed a win Tuesday night to avoid an elimination game on Wednesday and secure a Game 6 in Houston on Friday night. Game 5 will be played in Boston on Wednesday, with the winner gaining a series edge.

Correa’s home run in the ninth inning proved to be the game-winner.

Despite this, the Astros added six more runs in the top of the ninth inning, thus putting the game out of reach. The victor of this series will meet the champion of the World Series in 2021. This is a condensed version of the information.