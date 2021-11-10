Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Justin Verlander, and Matt Olson are rumored to be on the Yankees’ radar for 2022.

The New York Yankees are at least acting like a team that is ready to make substantial personnel changes at the start of the summer. The Yankees have expressed an interest in acquiring elite free agents and trade targets.

According to sources, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has a deal with the agents of Carlos Correa and Corey Seager. New York is one of the teams that has scouted Justin Verlander, and the team has considered trying to trade for Matt Olson, according to reports.

The Yankees have been rumored to be aggressively pursuing the finest free-agent shortstops for some time. With two All-Star berths and postseason success each, Correa and Seager are at the top of the list.

With the Houston Astros, Correa has 18 playoff home runs in 79 games, while Seager won the NLCS and World Series MVP awards with the Los Angeles Dodgers during their 2020 championship run. In the 2021 MLB season, Correa topped all position players with a 7.3 WAR. If he got enough at-bats, Seager’s.915 OPS in 95 games would have ranked ninth in the National League.

Following discussions at the GM meetings over the previous few days, some industry observers feel the Yankees’ search for a shortstop will be limited to elite free agents such as Corey Seager and others.

The Yankees are in the market for a shortstop after Gleyber Torres’ decline over the last two years. Torres was shifted to second base in the second half of the season, and it’s possible that New York will try to trade him.

The Yankees have held internal discussions about making an offer for Olson, according to NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, after SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the Oakland Athletics might make him available. Olson hit.271/.371/.540 in 2021, with 39 home runs and 111 RBI.

Due to injury, Yankees first baseman Luke Voit was limited to 68 games after leading the league in home runs last season. The Yankees might potentially sign Anthony Rizzo, who performed admirably for New York after being acquired at the trade deadline.

Olson will be under the team’s supervision for the next two seasons.

