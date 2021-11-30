Carlos Correa and Trevor Story are rumored to be on the Yankees’ radar. With Seager, Baez, and Semien signed, the options are limited.

The New York Yankees are running out of time to make an impact in free agency in 2021-2022. The Bronx Bombers have remained silent while more and more of the market’s top players have signed elsewhere.

The Yankees’ most pressing need is at shortstop, and with so many All-Star-caliber players available as free agents this summer, New York was expected to land one. Other teams have signed Corey Seager, Javier Baez, and Marcus Semien, restricting the Yankees’ options ahead of the coming lockout this week.

“I’m expecting something from the Yankees in the next 24 hours.”

@JimBowden

New York will pursue either Carlos Correa or Trevor Story, according to the GM. #MLBFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/RWMnOjn8xl Joely Rodrguez, a major-league free agent, has been signed by the Yankees. https://t.co/7y6GbBcF1CC The remaining unsigned top middle infielders are Arlos Correa and Trevor Story. The Yankees may yet be able to outbid other teams for one of them.

Correa, who topped all position players in WAR during the 2021 season, has been connected to New York. In July, the Yankees reportedly considered trading for Story. Following a dismal season for the two-time All-Star, there’s talk that they might sign Story to a short-term deal.

However, New York’s quiet start to the offseason could indicate that the team will not provide a long-term contract to any shortstop.

In mid-November, the New York Daily News claimed that the Yankees were unlikely to sign a free-agent shortstop to a multi-year contract. According to the source, the team preferred to contract a less expensive option to man the position until one of its minor-league shortstops is ready to be a regular major-league player. The Yankees have great hopes for Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, who are both prospects.

Seager, a left-handed hitter who may play third base if one of the Yankees’ prospects emerges, was a perfect fit for the Bronx. Why would New York pay a high price for Correa or Story if they weren’t prepared to do so for the World Series MVP the year before? The Yankees have talked to the Rangers about SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa, according to sources, but the pre-lockout trade market was largely dead as of yesterday. Seager’s signing, according to @Ken Rosenthal, might lead to this. As previously reported, the Yanks are also interested in Simmons.

It’s not just shortstops who are leaving the game. The Houston Astros re-signed Justin Verlander, who the Yankees were interested in signing. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.