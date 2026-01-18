Carlos Alcaraz Starts Australian Open Campaign With Confident Win

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz began his 2026 Australian Open campaign with a dominant straight-set victory over local qualifier Adam Walton. The Spanish star dispatched Walton 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-2 in a highly anticipated first-round match at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday evening, marking his first Grand Slam appearance since parting ways with his longtime coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. Alcaraz will next face Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in the second round.

Alcaraz Stays Strong Despite Walton’s Resistance

Although the result was a clear win for Alcaraz, Walton, ranked No. 79, put up a solid fight, especially in the second set. Alcaraz, who has already claimed two Wimbledon titles, two US Open victories, and two French Open crowns, is aiming to complete his career Grand Slam by clinching the Australian Open, the final piece missing from his impressive trophy collection. However, Walton’s aggressive baseline game forced Alcaraz to dig deep at times, particularly when he fell behind 1-3 in the second set.

“I’m really happy to step onto the court once again. It couldn’t have been better, playing here on Rod Laver Arena,” said Alcaraz after the match. Despite his comfortable victory, Alcaraz acknowledged Walton’s strong play, especially his flat groundstrokes and baseline consistency. “It was really difficult to find the good spots,” Alcaraz admitted. “He was always in a good position. Long rallies. His flat ball was sometimes really difficult for me.”

Alcaraz’s performance included 38 winners and eight aces, though he also committed 36 unforced errors, a sign of the early-season rust and Walton’s effective resistance. Despite the challenges, Alcaraz was able to pull away in the second set tiebreaker, winning 7-2, before wrapping up the match in the third set with a 6-2 scoreline.

With this win, Alcaraz advances to the second round, where he will meet Yannick Hanfmann, who triumphed over American qualifier Zachary Svajda. For Alcaraz, the Australian Open marks a pivotal moment as he aims to make history and join the ranks of tennis legends like Don Budge and Bjorn Borg, who completed the career Grand Slam in their 20s.

While Alcaraz’s path to glory remains full of obstacles, the young Spaniard’s experience on the big stage has proven valuable. With his confidence intact, Alcaraz is poised to keep pushing forward in his quest for a historic Australian Open title. “It was a solid match,” he reflected, “and I’m happy with the level I played at today.”

The 2026 Australian Open promises further excitement, with Alcaraz’s quest for the final piece of his Grand Slam puzzle just beginning. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will remain on the world No. 1 as he seeks to solidify his place among tennis immortals.