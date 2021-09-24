Carlo Ancelotti’s first priority signing at Real Madrid is Liverpool’s $85 million star, according to reports.

Real Madrid are apparently interested in signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, a vital defender for Liverpool FC.

Real Madrid wants to reinforce their defense in the summer of 2022, and Alexander-Arnold has been identified as a top target, according to Catalan daily El Nacional.

According to the soccer website TEAMtalk, Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid now have Daniel Carvajal as their only recognized right-back, and the Italian manager has made obtaining Alexander-Arnold a “urgent wish” for 2022.

Carvajal, 29, has been battling physical concerns since joining Real Madrid in 2013. After suffering a significant hamstring injury in the second half of the 2020-21 season, he was ruled out. Carvajal is still injured and is projected to miss at least four games this season, according to Transfermarkt.

Even though Ancelotti has declared Alexander-Arnold a major objective for Real Madrid, fulfilling the Italian’s ambition will be difficult given the English right-importance back’s to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The Liverpool native has been an integral part of the Reds’ four championships under Klopp’s leadership, including the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold was dropped from Gareth Southgate’s England squad earlier this year due to a lack of form. Despite this, Liverpool awarded him with a new contract this summer, tying the local lad to the club until 2025.

Alexander-Arnold, 22, has been a member of Liverpool’s academy since he was six years old. Before making his senior debut with the Merseyside club in 2016, he moved from being an outside midfielder to a right-back while in the club’s junior system. According to Transfermarkt, his current market worth is roughly $85 million.

Alexander-Arnold is off to a strong start in the 2021-22 season, with three assists in five games. Liverpool has won four and drawn one of their five league games this season, with a win in each of their first two Champions League and League Cup matches.