Carlo Ancelotti’s first game as Real Madrid manager ends in defeat for Everton fans.

Last month, Ancelotti abruptly left the Blues to return to the Spanish capital for his second tenure in charge of Los Blancos.

Everton were forced to look for a new manager, which led to Rafa Benitez taking over at Goodison Park.

Benitez is presently in Florida, putting his new Everton players through their paces, while Ancelotti is in his second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid played Rangers, the Scottish Premiership champions, at Ibrox in their first pre-season match of the summer.

Despite taking the lead through Rodrygo, Los Blancos were defeated 2-1 by Fashion Sakala and Cedric Itten, handing Ancelotti his first defeat in command.

Despite having Marcelo, Martin Odegaard, and Luca Jovic on the pitch, Madrid only managed one shot on goal.

Everton supporters were outraged by the result and rushed to social media to voice their feelings and views about seeing their former manager lose.

The following is a sampling of what they had to say.

“Don’t tell us, Carlo, that despite losing the game, you were impressed with your team’s enthusiasm and spirit!”

“GOOD!”

“I’m hoping he drops a few more.”

“It’s always greener on the other side… Apparently…”

“It sounds like’more appealing and attacking football.'”

“I sincerely hope it continues. ”Barcelona, Barcelona, Barcelona, Barcelona, Barcelona, Barcelona, Barcelona,

“What a pity.”

