Carlisle is bracing for a storm.

Thunder Beauty has a lot going for her as she attempts to give Ken Condon and owner David Kelly a second victory in Carlisle’s British Stallion Studs EBF Eternal Stakes.

Elusive Beauty struck in the same colors for Condon in the 2017 edition of Wednesday’s Listed feature, and connections have enlisted Danny Tudhope, who was on board four years ago.

Thunder Beauty is modestly favored on ratings alongside Ralph Beckett’s Meu Amor, who will receive 3lb off Mick Channon’s Goodwood Listed winner Illykato, while the unbeaten Cloudy Dawn, from William Haggas’ yard, is the most obvious prospective improver in an eight-strong field.

Thunder Beauty stayed on well from an unfavorable position to be beaten under four lengths in Group Three company at the Curragh, and Kildare trainer Condon is confident a return to seven furlongs in this grade is the right assignment after Thunder Beauty stayed on well from an unfavorable position to be beaten under four lengths in Group Three company at the Curragh.

“With the final race, there was a bit of an element of taking our medication, in that the draw she had just meant that (jockey) Niall (McCullagh) had to take his time with her,” he added.

“However, we were really pleased with the manner she finished her race, which she needed to do after her bad performance at Newmarket (when last of 11 in the 1000 Guineas).

“It was critical to get her back on track, and we were pleased with how she handled herself well during the race (at the Curragh), and she finished off brilliantly from an unfavorable position.

“This is a race where the owner has had luck in the past – we had a horse win it a few years ago, and Daniel rode her as well.”

Thunder Beauty had a huge challenge ahead of her when she went for Classic gold on her seasonal debut, but she earned her spot with some outstanding juvenile form, including a close fifth in the Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes at this distance.

indiv (This is a short article)