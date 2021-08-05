Carli Lloyd of the United States Women’s National Team wins Olympic bronze at the Tokyo Games.

On Thursday, Carli Lloyd created Olympic history by leading the United States Women’s National Team to a bronze medal victory over Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Lloyd, who is the oldest player on the USWNT squad at 39 years old, scored twice to become the national team’s all-time leading goalscorer with 10 goals. It was an appropriate way to commemorate her 312th international appearance, making her the USWNT’s second most-capped player after Kristine Lilly.

Megan Rapinoe also scored a brace as the Americans won their first ever Olympic soccer bronze after a nine-year absence.

Rapinoe told NBC after the game, “As you can imagine, we’ve done a lot of talking and meetings and chewing it all out and doing the autopsy.”

“But I felt like we just got to a fantastic spot where we’re either going to come out and play amazing or we’re going to come out and play s****y, so just be a little more free. Have faith in ourselves. “Believe in each other.”

Despite losing to Canada on Monday, the defending world champions got off to a flying start, with Rapinoe scoring after just eight minutes.

When Sam Kerr equalized nine minutes later, she became Australia’s all-time leading Olympic striker, before Rapinoe scored her second goal of the game to restore the Americans’ lead.

Lloyd got her first goal right before halftime thanks to some nice work from Lindsey Horan, and she got her second goal shortly after the restart when she took advantage of an error by Matildas defender Alanna Kennedy.

Caitlin Foord equalized for Australia minutes later, but Emily Gielnik scored with 90 minutes remaining to set up a frantic conclusion.

Along with the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and the Rio Olympics five years ago, Tokyo will go down as the only Games in which the USWNT has failed to capture gold.

At the same time, the USWNT has now won six medals in seven Olympic games, two more than Germany, which has four medals.

The USWNT, who were pre-tournament favorites, never lived up to their billing.

In their first game, the defending world champions were hammered 3-0 by Sweden, ending a 44-game unbeaten record, before rebounding with a comfortable victory.