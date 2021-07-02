Carla Humphrey, a midfielder from Bristol City, has joined Liverpool Women.

After the arrival of Carla Humphrey, Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard’s recruitment of former players has brought a fourth familiar face to the club.

The 24-year-old midfielder joins from Bristol City, where she played for four seasons in the Women’s Super League and was coached by Beard, who returned to Liverpool in May.

Beard’s recent signings include Jasmine Matthews, Yana Daniels, and Leanne Kiernan, with Manchester City’s Megan Campbell being the only summer signing who has not previously worked with the man who won back-to-back FA WSL titles with the Reds in 2013 and 2014.

“I worked with Matt before and he was fantastic for me,” Humphrey remarked.

“He drastically improved me in such a short period of time, so what can we accomplish in a season?”

“I leaped at the opportunity to work with him again and come to Liverpool; it simply feels right.”