Carl Nassib is praised by NFL players for coming out as gay: ‘We’re Proud of You,’ says the group.

Carl Nassib’s decision to become the first professional football player to come out as gay was hailed as “proud” by the Las Vegas Raiders and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

In an Instagram video uploaded on Monday, the Raiders defensive end announced the news, stating he hoped the gesture would raise awareness of the LGBTQ community during Pride Month.

“How are things going, folks?” I’m in West Chester, Pennsylvania, at my home. “I just wanted to announce that I’m gay for a second,” the 28-year-old added.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a long time, and now I finally feel secure enough to do it. I truly have the best life a man could hope for, with the best family, friends, and job a man could hope for.”

“The year is 2021. All the more reason for Carl to succeed,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said on ESPN.

“It doesn’t impact how I feel about him as a person or a Raider.”

Nassib’s tweet was shared by the Raiders on Twitter, with the message “Proud of you, Carl” and a black heart emoji.

— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 21, 2021

Goodell and the NFL struck a similar tone.

“The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today. Representation matters,” a statement released on the commissioner’s behalf read.

“We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

The announcement was immediately met by widespread support, ranging from the Raiders and the NFL, to other teams and several of Nassib’s colleagues.

The Los Angeles Chargers retweeted the Raiders’ post with a message reading: “Some things are bigger than a rivalry.”

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Houston Texans linebacker Tae Davis also tweeted out messages of support for the Raiders defensive end.

Much respect brudda https://t.co/1G2ewVOWje

— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) June 21, 2021

Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon and three-time NFL All Pro Shawne Merriman were among the former players paying tribute to Nassib.

