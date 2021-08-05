Carl Lewis Berates Calls USA Men’s 4x100m Relay a “Total Embarrassment”

After Team USA failed to qualify for the final of the 4x100m men’s relay at the Tokyo Olympics, sprinting icon Carl Lewis slammed them for doing “everything wrong.”

For the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the Americans placed sixth in their semifinal on Thursday and will not compete in an Olympic final.

China came out on top, followed by Canada and Italy, which included Lamont Marcell Jacobs, the newly crowned 100m Olympic champion.

Germany and Ghana both finished ahead of the United States, which missed out on second place by two hundredths of a second after stopping the clock at 38.10.

A botched second handover effectively ruined American hopes, as by the time Ronnie Baker snatched the baton from Fred Kerley, the latter was almost beside him and the momentum had shifted.

Lewis, who anchored the team to gold in the 4x100m at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and eight years later in Barcelona, was harsh in his assessment.

In the men’s relay, the USA team did everything wrong. The passing system is incorrect, competitors are running on the wrong legs, and there is no discernible leadership. It was a tremendous humiliation for a USA team to look worse than the AAU kids I saw.

August 5, 2021 — Carl Lewis

On paper, the USA team appeared to be in good shape to break a two-decade wait for an Olympic gold. Both Baker and Kerley competed in the 100m final, with Kerley taking silver in a personal best time.

Trayvon Bromell, the world’s fastest man this year, raced the first leg, while Cravon Gillespie served as the team’s anchor.

Gillespie competed in the heats when the United States won gold at the 2019 World Championships, however he was chosen ahead of Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles.