Captain Kane is the talk of the town ahead of England’s match against Czech Republic.

On Tuesday, England takes on the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium in their final Euro 2020 Group D match.

Both clubs are tied for fourth place in the group, with the visitors leading on goal difference.

The PA news agency looks ahead to some of the game’s big talking themes in this article.

Is Gareth Southgate more likely to stick or twist?

In Friday, Jack Grealish came on for a 27-minute cameo against Scotland but failed to make an impact.

The pressure is still on the Aston Villa captain to start on Tuesday and assist the Three Lions improve their performance.

Southgate, on the other hand, has other alternatives, such as staying with Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden, while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho will be eager to make an impression in the tournament.

Kane’s transfer rumors have resurfaced, but can he put them to rest?

The spotlight on England captain Harry Kane has only grown brighter as speculation over his future at club level continues.

Southgate has already endorsed him and stated that he will start at Wembley.

Despite coming off against Scotland, the striker has failed to reach top gear in England’s first two games and remains the team’s best forward.

Southgate has faith in the players who have previously done well for him, and Kane deserves better than to have his place in the team called into doubt after only two games.

England must stay away from the Czech Republic.

After two lackluster performances against Croatia and Scotland, Czech coach Jaroslav Silhavy expected England to come out firing.

His team may have lost 5-0 at Wembley the last time they visited, but they are in a strong position and lead the group on goal difference.

Patrik Schick’s three goals, including a 50-yard strike against Scotland, highlight his menace, and England’s win is far from certain.

What is England’s goal?

If England comes in second place in their group, they will face the winner of Group E, which may be Spain, Sweden, Poland, or Slovakia.

On paper, it appears to be a stronger matchup than a last-16 matchup with one of Portugal, Germany, France, or Hungary, with the second-placed team from Group B. (This is a brief piece.)