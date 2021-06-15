Captain Harry Kane claims he is unstoppable as England prepares for their match against Scotland.

As Gareth Southgate’s side prepares for their Euro 2020 match against Scotland on Friday, England captain Harry Kane does not believe he is untouchable.

When the world’s oldest international rivals face off in a crucial Group D match in front of a raucous, if limited, crowd, all eyes will be on Wembley.

Scotland is coming off a bruising 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic at Hampden Park, while England is coming off a 1-0 win over World Cup finalists Croatia on Sunday.

Patrik Schick’s spectacular long-range strike put an end to a match that brought to mind Paul Gascoigne’s stunning goal at Euro 96. “That was such a good game in English football history,” Kane said of the 2-0 win at Wembley. “Gazza’s goal was one of the best ever scored by an Englishman in a European competition. ”

"We're anticipating a tough game against a formidable opponent, so that's all we can do." Obviously, we'll be analyzing and evaluating the game to see what we can take advantage of..

Overall, we're anticipating a difficult game. "To see the keeper off the line is one thing, but to be able to put it in the back of the net is another," Schick said. "

Probably the tournament’s goal, and a difficult one to defeat. “Every now and then, I’ll look for that one..”

Nowadays, keepers prefer to play as sweepers, looking for that ball in the middle, so if there’s a ricochet or an opening, I try to find it. “Who knows, maybe we’ll get another one this tournament.” 004

