Captain Alun Wyn Jones has been ruled out of the Lions’ upcoming tour.

After sustaining a dislocated shoulder in the 28-10 victory over Japan, Alun Wyn Jones has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

Jones was injured while being cleared out of a ruck and had to be escorted off the field by medics.

Warren Gatland, the team’s head coach, will now have to find a replacement and a new captain.

“His shoulder had become dislocated. We’re scanning it, but it appears that we’ll have to replace him,” Gatland said.

“It’s a huge disappointment. He’s been around rugby for a long time, but he’ll be devastated. We’ll have to call someone in, have them PCR tested, and hopefully get them on the plane tomorrow.”