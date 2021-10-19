Cappelozza vs. Delija For Heavyweight Gold In PFL 2021 Championship Preview

On October 27th at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, Brazil’s Bruno Cappelozza will meet Croatia’s Ante Delija in a big rematch in the heavyweight tournament of the 2021 PFL season.

Cappelozza scored a highlight-reel first-round knockout, and the two hard-hitting heavyweights first met in the elimination round.

Now the two will face off once more, this time with a million dollars and gold on the line.

Cappelozza (13-5) was one of the league’s top off-season additions, having won three of his last four fights.

The Corinthians MMA product, a veteran of major promotions such as Jungle Fight and RIZIN, kicked off his PFL season with a bang, dispatching would-be finals opponent Delija in just 46 seconds.

He then backed it up with another first-round thrashing, this time of Muhammad DeReese, to earn a postseason berth and the No. 1 seed in the heavyweight division.

Cappelozza resumed his destructive streak in the semifinals, stopping Jamelle Jones in the second round to win a spot in the finals.

Delija (19-4) didn’t get off to the best start in the PFL season, but he rallied to make it to the championship game.

Delija rebounded back from his loss to Cappelozza with a first-round stoppage of Chandler Cole, which was enough to get him into the last four.

Delija advanced to the finals after a hard-fought decision victory over 2019 semifinalist Denis Goltsov in the semis.

Delija is a PFL, M-1, RIZIN, and KSW veteran who was a protege of MMA superstar Mirko Cro Cop.

Cappelozza and Delija will fight for heavyweight supremacy and a million-dollar grand prize.