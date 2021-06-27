Caolin Blade has made it clear that he would not be a “passenger” in Ireland’s Dublin fixtures.

Caolin Blade, who has never played for Ireland, is keen not to be a “passenger” in the squad after admitting that nerves got the better of him during his first international call-up.

Scrum-half for Connacht Blade is in line to make his Test debut against Japan and the United States in Dublin next month.

During the 2019 Guinness Six Nations, the 27-year-old spent time in Ireland’s camp under Joe Schmidt but did not play.

He’s had to wait about two and a half years for another chance, and he believes he’s better prepared to make an impression on current head coach Andy Farrell now.

“I spent the first five weeks there” (in 2019). I’ve got a considerable amount of time to dwell on that experience,” he remarked.

“I was brought in because there were a lot of injuries, and I was definitely a little anxious and not as secure in my game and skills as I am today.

“I think I’m playing a little bit better coming into this camp, and I feel like I deserve to be here.”

“It has made me feel more at ease in this atmosphere, and instead of being a passenger, I am attempting to communicate my style and personality.”

I was definitely a little apprehensive and not as secure in my game and abilities as I am today.

In Ireland’s 37-man squad, Blade is one of 12 uncapped players.

With Conor Murray away with the British and Irish Lions, the number nine jersey will be contested by Jamison Gibson-Park and Craig Casey, both of whom have earned their international debuts under Farrell.

He was chosen ahead of Kieran Marmion of the province, John Cooney of Ulster, and Luke McGrath of Leinster.

Blade recognizes that his country has a plethora of scrum-halves, and he is well aware of the obstacles that entails.

“It keeps me on edge knowing that if I do have an opportunity, I have to deliver because there are lads waiting,” she says. (This is a brief piece.)