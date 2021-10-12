Caoimhin Kelleher on the Liverpool situation: ‘I don’t have any regrets.’

Caoimhin Kelleher, a goalkeeper for Liverpool, is due to make his first start for the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday night and has discussed his career thus far.

The 22-year-old made his international debut against Hungary in June, coming on as a half-time substitute, but is set to make a step forward against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium.

Kelleher has established himself as Liverpool’s second-choice goalkeeper, having played in the Premier League and Champions League. Last month, he saved a penalty in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Norwich.

However, due to a lack of consistent playing time, the highly-rated Liverpool academy graduate has fallen behind Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu in the Ireland pecking order, though Kelleher is optimistic about his chances.

When asked about Bazunu, who is currently playing for Portsmouth, he stated, “I like it, I like competition, it makes you better.”

“I believe it is a unique situation for me.” Liverpool wants me to stay; I’m number two this season, and I think it’s a terrific spot for me.

“Hopefully, it will provide me the opportunity to play some games and at a high level.”

“It’s different for everyone, different people, various travels; my job path is absolutely different, therefore I don’t have any regrets.”

“I’m pleased with what I’m doing and how it’s come out.”

“I’ll have a chat about playing more games if I need to.” I’m in a terrific spot right now.” Last season, Kelleher was on the verge of moving on loan when Alisson’s injury forced him to stay at Anfield, and he took advantage of the opportunity when it was presented to him.

In December 2020, the Irishman made his Champions League debut against Ajax and kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win, followed by another shutout against Wolves in the Premier League.

Kelleher believes he’s already taken “quite a huge step” since impressing Jurgen Klopp enough to be moved to second-choice and sign a new contract until 2026, but he’s motivated to go even farther despite having Alisson in front of him.

“It’s pointless to be somewhere and not consider yourself number one.”

