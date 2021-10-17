Caoimhin Kelleher admits to Liverpool’s front three that he “can’t do anything.”

As the scope of Liverpool’s incredible start to the season became clear, Caoimhin Kelleher admitted that the front three are in “unstoppable” form.

As the Reds romped to a 5-0 Premier League victory over Watford on Saturday, Roberto Firmino scored his second hat-trick, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also scored.

After 11 competitive games, the trio has a total of 22 goals, considerably exceeding their previous high of 13 from the title-winning season of 2019/20.

Firmino, Salah, and Mane started the game together for only the second time this season at Vicarage Road.

“I train with them every day,” Kelleher remarked, “and sometimes they are simply unstoppable, you can’t do anything.”

“It’s a thrill to witness them in full flow.”

“They all work well together, and Bobby is putting himself in the ideal places to be able to plug them in, which isn’t easy.”

“They’re in such good shape right now that they’re virtually unstoppable.”

When asked if Salah was now the best player in the world, Kelleher replied, “It certainly looks like that.” Salah scored another incredible strike at Watford to take his season total to 10 goals in 10 games. This season, he’s scored some incredible goals and doesn’t seem to be able to stop himself.

“He’s on fire right now, so he’s definitely in contention in my opinion.”

With Alisson Becker unavailable owing to the late end of Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning, Kelleher was making only his third Premier League appearance of his career.

The Republic of Ireland international had been virtually unemployed until late in the game, when he made a late stop to send Ismaila Sarr’s powerful drive onto the post, preserving his second clean sheet in the top division.

“Obviously, it’s not easy,” the goalie remarked, “but playing for a team like Liverpool, where we’re going to control possession for the bulk of games, I’m not going to have much to do.”

“However, when I am summoned, that is the most critical time.” Fortunately, I was able to rescue the sheet and keep it clean.” “I,” Kelleher said in an interview with liverpoolfc.com. “The summary comes to an end.”