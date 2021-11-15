The Washington Newsday

Cannon-Brookes, a tech billionaire, invests in an Australian rugby club.

South Sydney Rugby League announced Monday that tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has purchased a 25% ownership in the team, joining co-owners Russell Crowe and casino magnate James Packer.

The Rabbitohs were beaten in the National Rugby League grand final last month, and the Australian co-founder of global software company Atlassian said he was “thrilled and honoured” to be engaged with them.

“South Sydney Rabbitohs are unique,” Cannon-Brookes stated.

“Not only are we the oldest, loudest, and most proud organization, but we are also an organization that people genuinely care about.

“I’m excited to collaborate with you.

