Canelo vs Crawford: How to Watch Boxing’s Mega-Fight on Netflix

One of the most anticipated boxing bouts of the year is set to take place this weekend, as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez defends his four super-middleweight titles against Terence Crawford in a clash of titans. The fight, which will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, has captured the attention of boxing fans around the globe. The stakes are high: Alvarez will put his WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and IBF super-middleweight titles on the line, while Crawford aims to make history by becoming the first male boxer to claim undisputed titles in three different weight classes.

When and Where to Watch

The action kicks off in the early hours of Sunday, UK time, with the main card starting at 2 AM. Fans can expect the ring walks for both fighters to begin no earlier than 4 AM, making for a thrilling late-night event. For the first time in major boxing, this fight will be streamed live on Netflix, free of charge to its 300 million subscribers, marking a major shift away from the typical pay-per-view model.

In the UK, Netflix offers several subscription tiers, with the standard plan available for £5.99 per month, and more premium options for enhanced features like 4K streaming. This new arrangement allows fans to watch a historic matchup without the usual pay-per-view fees, which typically cost around £20 for a similar event.

What’s at Stake

Alvarez, 35, has established himself as one of the most successful fighters in modern boxing, with 63 wins and only two draws in 67 career bouts. He has held undisputed status at 168 lbs since 2021 and is eager to solidify his legacy. In contrast, Crawford, 37, will be stepping up two weight classes for the bout, with ambitions to cement his place in history as a three-division undisputed champion—a feat never before achieved by a male boxer in the modern era.

The size difference between the two fighters is a major talking point, with Alvarez regarded as the larger man. “Everybody says he’s a smaller fighter, but I’ve won titles in four weight classes, so I know great fighters can succeed at higher weights,” Alvarez commented, reflecting on the challenge ahead. Meanwhile, Crawford remains undeterred by the underdog label, emphasizing that the odds won’t decide the outcome. “Both of us have a lot to lose, but we also have a lot to gain. It’s going to be a hell of a fight,” he said.

As both men prepare to face off, fans are anticipating one of the most exciting matchups in recent boxing history. With a mix of skill, history, and raw ambition, the fight promises to live up to its billing as a true super-fight.